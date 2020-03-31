COVID-19 lockdown: After TRAI push, telcos start work to extend pre-paid validity

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, meanwhile, said that he was also urging private telcos to follow the steps taken by BSNL on extending the validity, during the lockdown period. (File Photo) Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, meanwhile, said that he was also urging private telcos to follow the steps taken by BSNL on extending the validity, during the lockdown period. (File Photo)

After a nudge from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asking telecom operators to extend the validity for pre-paid subscribers so that they can remain connected during the lockdown, the companies have started preparations for the same, sources close to the development said.

While state-run BSNL and MTNL have extended the validity of all such pre-paid subscribers till April 20, private telcos such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio Infocomm also held internal review and meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

BSNL and MTNL have also decided to give free talk time of Rs 10 to all users so that they can make calls even if their balance falls to zero, the Telecom Ministry said in a release.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, meanwhile, said that he was also urging private telcos to follow the steps taken by BSNL on extending the validity, during the lockdown period.

