COVID-19: EPFO settles 6.06L claims, pays out Rs 1.9 crore in last 15 days

The scheme allowing advance withdrawal was notified on March 27 and the online facility was launched on March 29. (File Photo) The scheme allowing advance withdrawal was notified on March 27 and the online facility was launched on March 29. (File Photo)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has processed 6.06 lakh claims and disbursed an amount of Rs 1,954 crore in last 15 days in the online facility to allow withdrawal not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to a member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including settlement of claims, the total disbursal in last 15 days is Rs 3,600.85 crore by processing 10.02 lakh claims, a Labour Ministry statement said, adding that 90 per cent of claims have been settled in three working days.

In addition, Rs 481.63 crore have been distributed by the exempted PF trusts to 40,826 subscribers under this scheme, it said.

The scheme allowing advance withdrawal was notified on March 27 and the online facility was launched on March 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.