Court summons Gautam Khaitan, three others in ED money laundering case

A Delhi special court Monday summoned lawyer Gautam Khaitan, his wife Ritu and two firms as accused, taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The Directorate has chargesheeted Khaitan for “dishonestly concealing his income derived from laundering, structuring of companies and laundering funds through his companies in India and into his foreign owned entities/companies”.

Special judge Arvind Kumar summoned the four accused, including Windsor Holding Group Ltd and Ismax International Ltd, for May 4 in the case in which the ED accused them of money laundering and possession of black money. Khaitan is lodged in Tihar jail and will be produced before the court.

As per the agency, the accused has held beneficial interest/ownership in foreign assets/ company/ account, and did not disclose the same in his return of income filed before the Income Tax authorities for assessment years 2009-11 to 2019-20.

“Gautam Khaitan holds bank accounts either singly or in joint names of his family members as well as corporate structures with beneficial interest in three banks in foreign jurisdiction namely, Barclays Bank, Singapore Bank and UBS Bank.

“On analysis of his foreign bank accounts, it was revealed that Rs 850 crore approximately in foreign currencies are received from suspected accounts. He has created structures viz companies which are under his control to launder the proceeds of crime related to criminal activities such as kickbacks of defence deals,” the agency said in the charge sheet.

The Directorate filed the fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against him under provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.