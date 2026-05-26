Centre likely to remove 11% duty on cotton as prices soar amid West Asia crisis

India is the second-largest cotton producer after China, but relies on imports for about 15% of its raw cotton and about 20% of its yarn to meet demand. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The union government is set to remove the 11% duty on cotton till October to offer relief to the textile manufacturers facing increased input cost from fuel to polyesters in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, sources aware of the development told The Indian Express.

The duty was last removed between August and September 2025 when steep US tariffs had begun hurting manufacturing and investments.

Industry executives said the price of cotton has surged nearly 10-15% during the last month alone due to hoarding as cotton demand picked up in line with other input materials, particularly polyester. Domestic fuel prices have also begun to rise as the oil marketing companies have started passing on the surge in global crude oil prices to consumers.