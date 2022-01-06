‘Corporates’ intent to hire to rise 9% in Q4’

If strict restrictions are not imposed on businesses, the intent to hire can surge up to 9 percentage points during the current quarter (January-March, 2022), according to the latest ‘Employment Outlook Report’ for January-March 2022 from TeamLease.

Of the 21 sectors reviewed, seven are projected to record a growth of over 10 percentage points in their intent to hire, the report said.

The outlook, however, needs to be seen in the context of looming risk from a resurgent Omicron variant, the report noted.

With 89 per cent of corporates (+20 per cent point over October-December, 2021) expressing interest to hire, the information technology sector tops the charts.

Other sectors that are likely to hire during the January-March, 2022 quarter are educational services (80 per cent of the employers), healthcare & pharmaceuticals (71 per cent), and e-commerce & tech startups (69 per cent of employers).

From a city-wise perspective, Bangalore is in top position. 88 per cent of the employers in the city are keen on ramping up their talent pool. It is not only in overall intent to hire even in terms of hiring intent growth Bangalore is topping with a 21 per cent rise in intent to hire over last quarter.