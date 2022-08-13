scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Corporate tax mop-up rises 34% in first 4 mths of FY23

During 2021-22, corporate tax collections stood at Rs 7.23 lakh crore, a growth of over 58 per cent from 2020-21, it said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 5:11:17 am
corporate tax, Corporate Tax rate, Corporate tax collections, Corporate tax collections grew, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsUnder the new regime introduced in September 2019, the corporate tax rate for all existing companies was cut to 22 per cent (without surcharge and cess) from 30 per cent earlier.

Corporate tax collections grew 34 per cent during the current financial year till July 31, the Finance Ministry said Friday, without detailing the absolute figures of the revenue collections.

“The corporate tax collections during FY 2022-23 (till 31st July, 2022) register a robust growth of 34% over the corporate tax collections in the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 @FinMinIndia,” the Income Tax Department said in a series of tweets.

During 2021-22, corporate tax collections stood at Rs 7.23 lakh crore, a growth of over 58 per cent from 2020-21, it said. “Even when compared to collections of FY 2018-19 (pre-COVID period), the collections of FY 2021-22 are higher by over 9 per cent. The positive trend of growth continues, but for the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during FY2020-21, when the corporate tax collections took a temporary hit,” it said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

This indicates that the “simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions has lived up to its promise”, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts, the corporate tax collections stood at Rs 1.46 lakh crore in April-July of the previous financial year. As per latest government data, in April-June, the government collected Rs 1.61 lakh crore as corporate tax, up 29.84 per cent year-on-year.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Earlier in the day, some opposition leaders pointed to revenue loss through corporate tax cut and linked it to the ongoing debate of distribution of freebies by political parties.

Advertisement

Under the new regime introduced in September 2019, the corporate tax rate for all existing companies was cut to 22 per cent (without surcharge and cess) from 30 per cent earlier. A tax rate of 15 per cent was announced under Section 115BAB for newly incorporated domestic companies, which make fresh investment by March 31, 2023, for manufacturing, production, research or distribution of such articles or things manufactured. This was extended by one year in this year’s Budget to March 31, 2024.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 05:11:17 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie's life
EXPLAINED

Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie's life

There is sadness but am proud also at son’s sacrifice, says Rifleman Manoj’s father
Rajouri Army camp attack

There is sadness but am proud also at son’s sacrifice, says Rifleman Manoj’s father

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Supertech towers demolition now on Aug 28, SC grants additional week
NEW DELHI

Supertech towers demolition now on Aug 28, SC grants additional week

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
OPINION

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian

Premium
Giant meteorite impacts created continents, study shows
EXPLAINED

Giant meteorite impacts created continents, study shows

Chronic fatigue syndrome
EXPLAINED

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement