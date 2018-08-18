Corporate bond redemptions cross issuances in June quarter

The value of net issuances in the June quarter was a negative Rs 16,920 crore, latest data from Sebi website showed. The value of net issuances in the June quarter was a negative Rs 16,920 crore, latest data from Sebi website showed.

Thanks to a mismatch in the expectations of buyers and sellers and also a slight shortage in liquidity, redemptions of corporate bonds have surpassed issuances in the three months to June.

At a time when interest rates are rising – the yield on the benchmark bond has gone up by 52 basis points (bps) since the beginning of April – investors are looking for coupon rates that are higher than the rates the borrowers are willing to pay.

Consequently, the value of net issuances in the June quarter was a negative Rs 16,920 crore, latest data from Sebi website showed. “There is a large appetite for corporate bonds but borrowers are unwilling to fork out the kind of interest rates that investors are looking for,” said A Balasubramanian, chief executive, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

To be sure, some mutual funds have not participated in the markets to the extent they normally do. “Some MFs have seen net outflows in duration funds and, as a result, were reluctant to accommodate incremental credits in their portfolios,” said Dhawal Dalal, CIO-fixed income, Edelweiss AMC. Moreover, a clutch of banks too has not been able to buy bonds given the restrictions on lending.

The RBI had initiated a PCA plan for some state-owned banks and that has taken away liquidity from the markets. “This has led to some tightening in credit supply to worthy borrowers. So, at margin, there is pressure on the credit supply,” said Dhawal Dalal.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App