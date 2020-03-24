Coronavirus: Telcos assure they are ready for contingency measures amid rising loads

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said the company was in talks with all tower and other infrastructure companies and service providers to prepare for any contingency plans in case the ongoing crisis due to the outbreak deepens. (File Photo) Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said the company was in talks with all tower and other infrastructure companies and service providers to prepare for any contingency plans in case the ongoing crisis due to the outbreak deepens. (File Photo)

The three major telcos — Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — on Monday sought to assure users that they were prepared for additional load on their networks in view of many people working from home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said the company was in talks with all tower and other infrastructure companies and service providers to prepare for any contingency plans in case the ongoing crisis due to the outbreak deepens.

Reliance Jio said it would provide basic JioFiber broadband with connectivity with speeds of up to to 10 Mbps without any service charges for this period, while its existing broadband users would get twice the data. Vodafone Idea said it was continuously monitoring the traffic pattern, and was confident of “handling the growing demand of voice and data services during the lockdown period”.

