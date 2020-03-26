Coronavirus package: Govt to pay 24% EPFO contribution for three months

The announcement was part of the government’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to combat COVID-19. (File Photo) The announcement was part of the government’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to combat COVID-19. (File Photo)

As part of the government’s measures to tackle economic disruption by the coronavirus, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday said the government would pay the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) contribution — 12 per cent each of the employer and employee — for the next three months. This is for establishments which have up to 100 employees, 90 per cent of whom earn less than Rs 15,000/month, Sitharaman said. The measure will cost the government Rs 50,000 crore.

Further, Sitharaman said the government would amend the the Provident Fund regulations to allow a non-refundable advance of 75 per cent of the amount standing to the credit of a member, or three months of wages, whichever is lower, to help workers. This is likely to benefit 4.8 crore workers and prevent disruption in their employment.

The announcement was part of the government’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to combat COVID-19. Sitharaman’s measures for the organised sector was among an eight-point plan under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’ on cash transfers via direct benefit transfer (DBF).

The government has taken relief measures for farmers, MNREGA workers, poor widows and pensioners and construction workers.

It will provide Rs 50,000 insurance cover for the “warriors” who are exposing themselves to the virus, including ASHA workers, doctors and nurses.

It said it would increase the supply of rations for the poor and announced free gas cylinders for the next three months.

