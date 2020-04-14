Pharma, medical devices industries seek ‘essential’ tag to courier services

The pharmaceuticals industry is producing enough stocks of essential medicines, particularly hydroxychloroquine, to meet both domestic demand and export obligations. The pharmaceuticals industry is producing enough stocks of essential medicines, particularly hydroxychloroquine, to meet both domestic demand and export obligations.

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies have asked the government to declare courier services as “essential” and allow “all” ancillary services and products in pharma production given their importance in the industry during the nationwide lockdown.

“They put forward some suggestions such as the need to declare courier services as essential services given their important role in delivery of medicines including those of diabetes, anti-cancer and other high value drugs. The need to allow all ancillary services and products required for smooth running of the pharmaceutical industry was stressed upon,” stated a release by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) following a video conference between DoP Secretary PD Vaghela and various industry bodies on Monday.

“The problem of congestion of JNPT port and Mumbai airport was also specifically mentioned. Dr Vaghela exhorted everyone to do their best so that uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices in all parts of the country is ensured.

“AIOCD was asked to ensure that medicines which require prescription by law should not be dispensed by any chemist without prescription,” the release stated.

Vaghela assured “full support” from the government in addressing their genuine difficulties. The industry also gave its feedback on issues faced at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Zirakpur (Punjab), Daman and Silvassa, and in the Northeast. Zirakpur is the main distribution centre from where medicines are supplied to the whole of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Similarly, Baddi, Daman and Silvassa are important centres of pharmaceutical production.

“The production and transportation is being ensured throughout the country by the Department with help of State/UT administrations,” stated the DoP.

EGMs through video, e-voting: MCA issues circular for cos

New Delhi: Following its notification last week that allowed companies to hold extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) via video conference and pass resolutions requiring shareholders to vote through electronic voting, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Monday clarified measures that companies must take to allow shareholders to participate when availing the above two options.

The MCA, in a circular, clarified that companies using this option would, through a public notice, announce how all shareholders including those holding physical shares and those who had not registered their email addresses with the company could take part in and vote in the meeting. —ENS Economic Bureau

