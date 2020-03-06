Daily review of export curb on paracetamol, Vitamin B12, other constituents being done: DoP Secy

The situation is being reviewed daily and export obligations of companies are not expected to get affected, according to officials and industry executives close to the development. (File Photo) The situation is being reviewed daily and export obligations of companies are not expected to get affected, according to officials and industry executives close to the development. (File Photo)

The government’s move to restrict exports of drug ingredients like paracetamol, Vitamin B12 and progesterone is only a temporary measure to ensure India has enough stock of these products while it waits for operations in a Covid-19-affected Chinese province supplying these products to resume. The situation is being reviewed daily and export obligations of companies are not expected to get affected, according to officials and industry executives close to the development.

China accounts for nearly 70 per cent of India’s total imports of raw drug materials like active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the key ingredients used to make them (KSMs).

“The responsibility of the government is such that, when some issues and some situation arises, for a few days, we need to take some (measures). For that it (the export restrictions) has been done,” Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said on the sidelines of the India Pharma 2020 and India Medical Devices 2020 conference here.

Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) Secretary PD Vaghela said the move was “a very temporary” measure, as only exports of drugs made using ingredients sourced from China’s Hubei province (still on lockdown) were restricted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade earlier this week.

“Operations in other provinces have restarted, we have been told. But Hubei is still not operational and, the drugs that are made there are not coming here as of now. So, naturally, we would have to restrict exports a little so that India does not experience a scarcity of these products,” said Vaghela.

“Even in this case, we are allowing exports of those companies with a Letter of Credit or with goods already in transit. And this is being reviewed everyday. As soon as the situation gets resolved (the restrictions will be relaxed),” he said, reiterating that the move was “not a ban”.

While the Secretary declined to comment on the size of these exports, another official said save for exports of the paracetamol API and the formulations made from it, the exports of these products were “not substantial”.

According to the Commerce Ministry, these 13 APIs and the formulations made from them contribute to over $7 billion in exports and nearly $2 billion in imports, but these figures also include trade of other drugs falling in the same categories as some of these products. The official cited above said the actual exports of these products may be $500-600 million.

