Coronavirus: MSME units across Maharashtra feel economic pinch

From auto ancillary units to steel companies, the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak is visible on firms across Maharashtra. State’s micro, small & medium enterprises that are part of the global supply chain have been the first to feel the economic pinch of the global outbreak.

The hardest hit has been faced by the auto ancillary units that have been supplying to both Indian as well as foreign car manufacturers. Automakers in India transitioning to BS6 emission norms had already started to feel the pinch as the parts that they had been sourcing from outside India were impacted due to the current global economic lockdown.

While this could have been an opportunity for local manufacturers to step in and fill the gap, the suspension of visas by the Indian government has meant that regulatory testing of these products by global sources would get affected.

“After the auto sector slowdown last year, the industry was just about finding its feet again when this crisis has stuck. While the full scale of the economic impact will manifest only in the next two months, the suspension of visas will put a hurdle in the regulatory testing of spare parts. Many units in Nashik are afraid that their dispatches of spare parts to foreign countries will also stop,” Shashikant Jadhav, president of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association, said.

Nashik has over 9,000 industrial enterprises, many of which are auto ancillary units. Jadhav said many companies that supply to global auto majors were bracing themselves for an extended slowdown. Jadhav added that even though panic had not yet set into the market, people are bracing themselves for a difficult time ahead.

“Over the last few days, programmes that were to be held by industry associations have been cancelled. Visit by international delegations have also been called off,” Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, industrial units across Nashik have been asked by authorities to ensure that they do not hold large gatherings and make adequate precautions on their work floors to maintain proper hygiene. While sanitisers and masks have been provided by many units to their employees, their is a general fear amongst labourers of whether the epidemic threat would be used by authorities to cut their salaries or even jobs.

“Soon after the auto sector slowdown, many ancillary units including big ones had imposed salary cuts on workers. In some cases salaries were reduced by Rs 20,000 per month. We are fearing that this threat of an epidemic does not translate into people losing their jobs,” Rahul Patil, a labour activist in Nashik, said.

In Aurangabad, which has close to 4,000 enterprises that operate primarily in the auto, steel, pharma, liqour and seed sector, are also facing the pinch of the global slowdown.

“The pharma, liqour and seed industries have largely been immune so far. The two sectors that have been the worst hit are auto and steel industries. Auto and their ancillary units in Aurangabad supply to nearly 70 countries and this pandemic has affected their functioning,” Girdhar Sanganeria, president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, said.

Industry watchers have claimed that the outbreak has put a spanner in the global supply chain but also provided local industries an opportunity to indegenise and develop their own markets. There have also been demands for greater government help for these industries in the coming few months.

“To mitigate risks arising from restrictions on imports and existing disruptions to supply chains, certain policy action points are suggested. These include, tapping into Indian industry’s excess capacity and providing a buyback window to companies setting up additional capacity to alleviate uncertainty of sales in case of a production revival in China,” Arvind Goel, chairman, CII Maharashtra and MD Tata Autocomp, said.

