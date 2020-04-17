Coronavirus-led slowdown fears push Re down to record low

The Sensex closed 222.80 points or 0.73 per cent, higher at 30,602.61. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) The Sensex closed 222.80 points or 0.73 per cent, higher at 30,602.61. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The rupee tanked 43 paise to settle at an all-time low of 76.87 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid rising concerns over a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to strengthening of the US Dollar against a basket of currencies as investors fled to safe-haven greenback amid weakening risk appetite in the markets.

Explained Exports data weighs on sentiment Exports slumped by over 35 per cent in March and sluggish domestic economic activities put pressure on the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 76.75, and during the day lost further ground to settle at 76.87, registering a fall of 43 paise over its previous close.

The Sensex closed 222.80 points or 0.73 per cent, higher at 30,602.61.

Panel suggests institute to regulate valuers

New Delhi: A government panel has recommended the creation of a National Institute of Valuers to regulate the valuer profession akin to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India which regulates chartered accountants. All valuations of corporate assets during the insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are done by valuers registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Valuations done under the Companies Act and the IBC are currently regulated by a framework under the Companies Act. The government in 2008 begun work on legislation to regulate corporate valuers but the bill was not placed before Parliament.

The panel recommended “..the establishment of the National Institute of Valuers (Institute / NIV) to protect the interests of users of valuation services in India”.

EPFO settles 3.31L withdrawal claims worth Rs 946.49 crore

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has processed 3.31 lakh claims and disbursed an amount of Rs 946.49 crore in last 15 days in the online facility to allow withdrawal not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to a member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, in the wake of the pandemic.

Also, Rs 284 crore has been distributed by exempted PF Trusts under this scheme, notable among them being TCS, said a release.

