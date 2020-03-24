Coronavirus: LabourMin urges employers to not cut jobs, pay

The Centre has issued similar advisories to employers’ associations and public enterprises. (File Photo) The Centre has issued similar advisories to employers’ associations and public enterprises. (File Photo)

In an advisory to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry has urged all public sector and private sector employers to not terminate any employee — casual or contractual — and not reduce wages. The Centre has issued similar advisories to employers’ associations and public enterprises.

“In the backdrop of such a challenging situation, all the employers of public/private establishments may be advised to extend their coordination by not terminating their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from job or reduce their wages,” the letter dated March 20 from Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya stated.

In case a worker takes leave, he or she has to be considered as ‘on duty’ without any deduction in wages, the letter further stated. Also, the employees should be considered to be on duty if the place of employment becomes non-operational due to COVID-19, the letter said.

“The termination of employees from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee but also hamper their morale to combat their fight with this epidemic. In view of this, you are requested to issue necessary advisory to the employers/owners of all the establishments in the state,” it said.

India’s unorganised workers make up 82.7 per cent, or 39.14 crore, of the total 47.41 crore estimated employed persons, according to the last NSSO Employment and Unemployment Survey, 2011-12. The contribution of the unorganised or informal sector to the economy, according to a National Statistical Commission report of 2012, varies between 48 per cent and 56.4 per cent.

In a separate directive, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked the field offices to reconcile pensioners’ details and amount statements in time.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lock down has been declared in various parts of the country. In order to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the pensioners on account of the prevalent situation, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner has directed the field offices of EPFO to generate and reconcile pensioners’ details and pension amount statements for the current month by March 25, 2020,” it said.

