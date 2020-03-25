Coronavirus: LabourMin directs states, UTs to use Rs 52,000 crore of unutilised cess funds for construction workers

The directive for the unorganised workers follows after the central government’s advisories to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, employers’ associations and public enterprises, urging all public and private sector employers to not terminate any employment, and not reduce wages. (File Photo) The directive for the unorganised workers follows after the central government’s advisories to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, employers’ associations and public enterprises, urging all public and private sector employers to not terminate any employment, and not reduce wages. (File Photo)

In a directive to all states and union territories for the unorganised workers employed in the construction sector, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry has asked for the use of Rs 52,000 crore of unutilised cess collected under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess (BOCW) Act. The central government has asked states to devise schemes for transfer of these funds to the bank accounts of construction workers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) route.

“…The country is dealing with a challenging situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which may lead to financial constraints, specifically to unorganised workers…under section 60 of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Act, 1996, the central government advises the state governments/UTs to frame a scheme under section 22(1)(h) of the Act for transfer of adequate funds in the bank accounts of the construction workers through direct benefit transfer mode,” the letter written dated March 24 by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to chief ministers of all states and Union Territories said. About 3.5 crore construction workers are registered with the various construction welfare boards across the country. The amount to be disbursed will be decided by states, the letter said. Gangwar also said that it is “imperative that we devise probable mechanism to support out unorganised workers, who sustain their livelihood on daily wages” adding the financial assistance would “help to mitigate the financial crisis of our construction workers to some extent and boost their morale to deal with the epidemic.”

The directive for the unorganised workers follows after the central government’s advisories to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, employers’ associations and public enterprises, urging all public and private sector employers to not terminate any employment, and not reduce wages.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.