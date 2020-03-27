Coronavirus: To be hiked from April 1, MGNREGA wage revision was due before FY20-end

The wage rates under the rural job guarantee scheme are announced by the Centre under Section 6 of the MGNREGA, 2005. (File Photo) The wage rates under the rural job guarantee scheme are announced by the Centre under Section 6 of the MGNREGA, 2005. (File Photo)

The government on Thursday announced the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’ to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19, though some of its components are already existing and were due for implementation in coming months.

For instance, an increase in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) wages by Rs 20 with effect from April 1, 2020, has already been notified on March 23 as the revision was due before the end of the current financial year.

The wage rates under the rural job guarantee scheme are announced by the Centre under Section 6 of the MGNREGA, 2005. Moreover, the MGNREGA wages are linked to the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour (CPI-AL). So, the wage rates follows the trajectory of CPI-AL.

