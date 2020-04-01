Ordinance to give full deduction for donation to PM-CARES promulgated

With the promulgation of the Ordinance, the last date for filing I-T returns for FY19 as well as that for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar has been extended by three months to June 30. (File Photo) With the promulgation of the Ordinance, the last date for filing I-T returns for FY19 as well as that for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar has been extended by three months to June 30. (File Photo)

The government on Tuesday promulgated the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 to bring into effect various tax compliance related measures — including extended deadline for filing income tax, customs and central excise returns — announced on March 24 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ordinance, which got presidential assent Tuesday, also amended the provisions of the Income-tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to the PM-CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. “The donation made to the PM-CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100 per cent deduction under section 80G of the I-T Act. Further, the limit on deduction of 10 per cent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM-CARES Fund,” an official statement said.

With the promulgation of the Ordinance, the last date for filing I-T returns for FY19 as well as that for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar has been extended by three months to June 30.

