Jobless rate amid Covid-19 lockdown period hits 23.4%: CMIE

Post the nationwide 21-day lockdown since March 25, labour availability has been a major issue. (File Photo/Representational) Post the nationwide 21-day lockdown since March 25, labour availability has been a major issue. (File Photo/Representational)

Unemployment rate during March 30-April 5 rose to 23.4 per cent and the labour participation rate fell to 36 per cent, reflecting the impact of lockdown to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Tuesday showed. For full month of March, unemployment rose to a 43-month high of 8.7 per cent, while the labour participation rate dropped to 41.9 per cent.

Labour participation rate was 42.6 per cent in February and 42.7 per cent in March 2019, CMIE said. Unemployment rate in February was 7.7 while in January it had been recorded at 7.1 per cent.

“This is the first time that the LPR has fallen below 42 per cent…this fall in the LPR in March was the result of a sharp 9 million fall in the labour force — from 443 million in January 2020 to 434 million in March 2020. The components of this fall is telling of the times. The labour force consists of all employed persons and persons who are unemployed and are actively looking for jobs. What has happened between January and March is that the number of employed fell from 411 million to 396 million and the number of unemployed increased from 32 million to 38 million. So, the 9 million fall in the labour force consists of a 15 million fall in the count of employed and a 6 million increase in the count of unemployed,” said Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE.

Vyas termed the labour data for March as “worrisome”.

The jobless rate has been rising steadily since its low point of 3.4 per cent in July 2017. “But, the 98-basis point increase in March 2020 over the previous month is the largest monthly increase recorded. And the 158-basis point increase over two months ended in March 2020 is, similarly, the largest increase over a two month period recorded so far,” the CMIE said. It noted due to lockdown the sample size for the labour statistics has been lower than usual. The total sample deployed in making monthly estimates is usually over 1,17,000 individuals, which was reduced to 83,929 in March.

