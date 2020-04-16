Coronavirus lockdown: IT, ITeS cos may continue with ‘work from home’

IT ministry officials, however, clarified that while private data and call centres can operate at 50 per cent capacity, only those working for the government projects can operate at 100 per cent capacity. (File Photo/Representational) IT ministry officials, however, clarified that while private data and call centres can operate at 50 per cent capacity, only those working for the government projects can operate at 100 per cent capacity. (File Photo/Representational)

Information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service(ITeS) companies, which have been allowed by government to resume operations at 50 per cent strength post April 20, may opt to continue functions at 15-20 per cent strength until things normalise, companies across the board told The Indian Express.

“We will continue to work at the current 15-20 per cent employee attendance, calling in only those people whose presence is critical to running of operations. All others will continue to work from home until further orders,” a spokesperson for HCL said.

IT ministry officials, however, clarified that while private data and call centres can operate at 50 per cent capacity, only those working for the government projects can operate at 100 per cent capacity. “Most of the government’s call centre work is anyway outsourced. So any call centre which has such work can run, provided they adopt adequate safety measures,” a Ministry official said.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.