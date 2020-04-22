Coronavirus impact: ‘87% feel household earnings will reduce in next 12 months’

The survey was conducted online across over 150 districts and received around 17,000 votes. (Representational image) The survey was conducted online across over 150 districts and received around 17,000 votes. (Representational image)

Amid the lockdown to counter the COVID-19 outbreak, 87 per cent of respondents of a Localcircles survey are of the view that their household earnings will reduce in the next 12 months as against last year, as per the results conducted by the community social media platform.

The survey was conducted online across over 150 districts and received around 17,000 votes.

Listing the reasons for stress during the ongoing lockdown, 31 per cent of the respondents listed job, business or finances, while 11 per cent said procuring essential supplies for households.

On the question regarding impact of COVID-19 on income in the next 12 months, 26 per cent of the respondents said it will reduce by 50 per cent or more, while 25 per cent said it will reduce by 25-50 per cent. 12 per cent said it will reduce by up to 25 per cent and 24 per cent did not quantify the reduction. “Only 2 per cent respondents believe their income will rise in the next 12 months while 11 per cent said coronavirus will have no impact on their income,” it said.

In a poll in March, 28 per cent of the respondents said they expected their household income to reduce in the next 12 months.

