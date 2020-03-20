Coronavirus: Govt bans export of ventilators, disposable masks, coveralls

The development comes nearly a month after the DGFT banned exports of other personal protection equipment on February 25, including N-95 masks. (File Photo) The development comes nearly a month after the DGFT banned exports of other personal protection equipment on February 25, including N-95 masks. (File Photo)

The government on Thursday banned exports of specific types of protective gears as well as ventilators in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification prohibited surgical and disposable masks, textile raw material for masks and coveralls and all ventilators “with immediate effect”.

According to industry executives, the move comes while some manufacturers have received requests for exports from countries like Italy, which has been reeling under the pressure from the outbreak. “To support manufacturers to access lower cost raw materials and maximise capacity, the short term temporary ban on export of raw materials is good news for mask manufacturers, while the ban on export of masks is bad news for exporters of masks and overseas buyers who had paid advance for urgent delivery,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, AiMeD.

The development comes nearly a month after the DGFT banned exports of other personal protection equipment on February 25, including N-95 masks. At that time, surgical and disposable (2/3 ply) masks were not prohibited. Between April and November 2019, India exported about $845 million worth of those products. In 2018-19, the exports were $1.27 billion, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

Govt caps price of alcohol used in hand sanitiser manufacture

New Delhi: In order to control the rising prices of hand sanitisers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has fixed the price of alcohol used in their manufacture under the Essential Commodities Act, Union Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

“Under the Essential Commodities Act, the price of such alcohol has been fixed at the levels prevailing on 5th March 2020 till 30th June 2020 … The govt will be able to control the prices of Hand Sanitizers,” he tweeted.—ENS

