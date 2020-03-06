Claims of drug price hikes ‘unsubstantiated’, no shortage of key ingredients: NPPA chief

NPPA’s move to invoke provisions of the EC Act was recommended by a standing committee set up by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) over a month ago, The Indian Express has learnt. (File Photo) NPPA’s move to invoke provisions of the EC Act was recommended by a standing committee set up by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) over a month ago, The Indian Express has learnt. (File Photo)

Claims of medicine price hikes due to shortages of ingredients are “unsubstantiated” and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has already asked all states to ensure these products are not hoarded, said the drug pricing regulator’s chief on Thursday.

“These are all unsubstantiated reports. The government is monitoring the situation and we have no indication of any increase in prices,” NPPA chairperson Shubhra Singh told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the India Pharma 2020 and India Medical Devices 2020 conference here.

“We have written to the chief secretaries that they can take action against black marketers and hoarders under the Essential Commodities Act,” she added.

“The government of India has taken all initiatives to see that, as far as our country is concerned, the coronavirus should be stopped and there should not be any hazards…My secretary (PD Vaghela) took stock of things about one week back and there is no shortage of any API (active pharmaceutical ingredient),” said Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda.

“There are certain confusions with regards to the medicine availability and other things. We have got sufficient medicines. We have got sufficient APIs so that, for three months, there is no shortage for production of medicines in the pharma sector,” he added. APIs are key ingredients that give a drug its therapeutic effect.

Meanwhile, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing over 8 lakh chemists in India, has written to its members as well as all manufacturers, dealers and distributors stating that certain types of surgical masks, among other products, were also experiencing such shortages and price hikes.

Explained Invoking EC Act among options to check misuse The government says there is enough stock of drug ingredients to last another three months, yet certain companies have already begun claiming scarcity and and higher prices of these products. Officials feel certain players in the pharma supply chain may be using the Covid-19 outbreak to exploit others for more profits, and that invoking the EC Act might dissuade them from hoarding and artificially hiking prices.

“As you aware that, due to international outbreak of coronavirus, there is a huge shortage and hike in prices of N95 masks, surgical masks, alcohol based hand sanitizers, handwash, infrared thermometers…,” stated AIOCD’s letter. In a separate letter, the organisation asked that these products be made available “at reasonable rates” in order to curb black marketing, “if any”.

NPPA on Thursday evening also stated in a tweet that it has asked the Himachal Pradesh drug controller to “take notice” of reported problems faced by pharmaceutical companies in Baddi and “act immediately to ensure uninterrupted availability of APIs.”

The Indian Express reported on March 3 that several pharmaceutical units in Himachal Pradesh had claimed that prices of APIs like paracetamol had nearly doubled since January and warned of suspension of production claiming scarcity of imports of such raw materials.

NPPA’s move to invoke provisions of the EC Act was recommended by a standing committee set up by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) over a month ago, The Indian Express has learnt.

The committee, chaired by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) joint drug controller Eswara Reddy, had observed traders and importers had begun to raise prices of some raw materials for widely used medicines, sources said. The ingredients were among a list of 58 APIs and key starting materials (KSMs) that the committee had identified as important for India to become self-reliant in so that the country could safeguard its pharma industry and ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines here.

The committee had suggested that the government invoke the EC Act to ensure that such price hikes do not occur and that states be issued advisories to ensure that importers, stockists and domestic manufacturers of these APIs and KSMs do not “hoard” or create “artificial scarcity”.

