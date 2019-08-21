Converting DHFL debt into equity will be ‘short term’: Union Bank

The resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) that lenders are now examining is the best one under the circumstances, said Rajkiran Rai G, managing director and chief executive officer, Union Bank of India, the lead bank in the consortium of lenders to DHFL.

Taking temporary control of the mortgage firm is an option banks are considering and they are still waiting for mutual funds (MFs) to sign the inter creditor agreement (ICA), Rai added.

“Even if the banks acquire equity, it will be a very short-term thing. If we are not able to get a good investor at this point of time, then maybe, but it will not be a long-term proposition. It may happen. It is one of the ideas,” he said on the sidelines of Fibac 2019, an annual event organised by the Ficci and Indian Banks’ Association. —FE