Consumer protection through law best way to build trust in grievance redressal, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Protecting consumers’ interest through a law is an effective means for building consumer trust and confidence in grievance redressal system, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

The consumer affairs minister, who is here to attend a two-day conference on consumer issues, also met Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Office Rajiv Kumar Chander and discussed a proposal to celebrate ‘World Consumer Protection Week’, an official statement said. “A rights-based regime for consumer protection is an effective means for building consumer trust and confidence in the grievance redressal system,” the minister said.

Paswan congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco for volunteering for the first-ever peer review of its consumer law, the preamble of which sets out the fundamental rights of consumers and resonates with the consumer protection framework of India.

