Consumer prices rose 3.4% in March, early signs of West Asia war’s impact

The war in West Asia has pushed up energy prices globally, with the price of India’s crude oil basket surging more than 60% in March compared to February. (File Photo)

India’s headline inflation rate rose to 3.4% in March, as the impact of the war in West Asia was only felt in small pockets and to a limited extent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

At 3.4%, the March inflation rate as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is only slightly higher than February’s 3.21%. However, food inflation rose at a faster clip of 3.87%, up from 3.47% in February.

Inflation measures the change in price in one month compared to the same month last year.

While the headline inflation numbers for March were fairly similar to those of February, a key underlying number rose sharply last month. The inflation print for the ‘electricity, gas and other fuels’ category rose to 1.65% from 0.14% in February, the data showed.