Consumer prices rose 3.4% in March, early signs of West Asia war’s impact

India’s headline inflation rate rose to 3.4% in March, as the impact of the war in West Asia was only felt in small pockets and to a limited extent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
At 3.4%, the March inflation rate as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is only slightly higher than February’s 3.21%. However, food inflation rose at a faster clip of 3.87%, up from 3.47% in February.
Inflation measures the change in price in one month compared to the same month last year.
While the headline inflation numbers for March were fairly similar to those of February, a key underlying number rose sharply last month. The inflation print for the ‘electricity, gas and other fuels’ category rose to 1.65% from 0.14% in February, the data showed.
The war in West Asia has pushed up energy prices globally, with the price of India’s crude oil basket surging more than 60% in March compared to February. And while petrol and diesel have not become dearer for consumers at petrol pumps due to the oil marketing companies leaving their prices unchanged, the government increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 60 in early March. Kerosene prices have also been raised.
With consumers being shielded by the higher energy prices being caused by the US and Israel’s war against Iran, the inflationary impact is likely to be far more visible in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data for March, which will be released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.
In February, WPI inflation stood at 2.13%, with ‘fuel and power’ prices 3.78% lower compared to February 2025. According to Union Bank of India economists led by Kanika Pasricha, India’s wholesale inflation likely jumped to 3.08% in March. This would be the highest in almost two years.
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Increases in wholesale prices usually feed into consumer prices with a delay. And even if oil marketing companies don’t raise pump prices of petrol and diesel, companies across various sectors such as consumer durables, paints, and fast-moving consumer goods have already started passing on the higher costs to consumers. These higher costs arise from not just more expensive fuel but also by-products of petrochemicals, such as plastics used for packaging and other purposes, that are inputs.
While the small increase in CPI inflation in March will be of comfort to policymakers, they will be keeping a close eye on how prices evolve going forward, especially in the wake of peace talks in Islamabad failing. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, forecasting that inflation would average 4.6% in 2026-27 – more than double that in 2025-26. The Indian central bank also sees GDP growth declining to 6.9% in the current fiscal from 7.6% in the year ended March.
Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.
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