‘Consultations ongoing to bring Indians with valid residency, work permit back to UAE’

Last month, the Dubai administration had announced opening up its airports for residency visa holders and tourists. (File) Last month, the Dubai administration had announced opening up its airports for residency visa holders and tourists. (File)

Responding to queries about Indian citizens with valid residency visas or work permits wanting to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the country’s ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna said that consultations are ongoing with the Ministry of External Affairsand Ministry of Civil Aviation to put in place an operation dedicated to fly such people to the West Asian nation.

“There are questions about Indian nationals in India with valid residency and work permit for UAE … As I mentioned, the UAE has opened the airports to allow visitors and residents back into UAE on two conditions. One is that they have to have an ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval … and two, they need to have COVID-19 PCR test done no more than 96 hours from the date of arrival into UAE,” Albanna said, adding that the problem was that India had not opened up its airports for foreign carriers to fly Indian citizens out.

“We have been talking and consulting with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation and hopefully very soon … there will be some operation dedicated to those Indians who are in India with valid residency and work permit, ICA approval and COVID-19 PCR test to be able to travel from India into the UAE,” he said, at a webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday.

Last month, the Dubai administration had announced opening up its airports for residency visa holders and tourists, upon which low-cost airline Air India Express approached authorities to seek permission to fly passengers from India to the UAE on the repatriation flights but to no avail. Earlier, UAE had reprimanded Air India Express for ferrying passengers from India to the UAE on repatriation flights meant to bring back stranded Indian citizens.

