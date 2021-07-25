Confident of continuing record foreign investments this year: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that India will continue to attract high foreign direct investment (FDIs) in the current financial year.

He said India has received highest ever FDI in the Covid-impacted 2020, in contrast with a shrinkage in investment inflows globally. In 2020-21, FDI into the country grew by 19 per cent to $59.63 billion. Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 per cent to $81.72 billion during 2020-21 as against $74.39 billion in 2019-20.

“This year, we are very confident that we will continue this streak of seven continuous years of historic highs in our foreign investments,” Goyal said at the CII-Horasis India Meeting webinar.

Similarly, he said, India’s exports too are recording healthy growth and would reach $400 billion by the end of the current financial year.