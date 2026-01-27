Conclusion of talks on India-EU FTA set to be announced today; pact later this year

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday that official-level negotiations are being wrapped up and both sides are set to announce the successful conclusion of talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Tuesday.

This assumes significance as the trade deal has been decades in the making — the talks first started in 2007 but were abandoned in 2013 due to differences in market access for automobiles.

While the two sides are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations at the India-EU Summit here on Tuesday, the formal signing would take place later this year after legal scrubbing of the agreement is completed.