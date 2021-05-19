Concessional import duty: Prior info of goods a must

May 19, 2021 3:00:12 am
Importers taking advantage of concessional rate of import duty will have to give prior information to Customs officers about goods being imported and also its estimated quantity and value, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said.
The CBIC has amended the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Amendment Rules, which lay down the procedures and manner in which an importer can avail the benefit of a concessional duty on import of goods required for domestic production of goods or providing services.
A major change that accommodates the needs of trade and industry is that the imported goods have been permitted to be sent out for ‘job work’.
The absence of this facility had earlier constrained the industry, especially those in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector which did not have the complete manufacturing capability in-house.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-