Compressed bio-gas: Govt to ‘handhold’ first 100 plants

The government is going to handhold and support investors setting up compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants and ensure that CBG is marketed, Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor said Wednesday.

He added that state governments were also coming forward and would help investors in making sure that land and feedstock for CBG plants would be available.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said in November that India was set to receive investments of Rs 2 lakh crore in 5,000 CBG plants.

“… the first 100 plants, we have to do complete hand holding in respects. And we have we are setting up a mechanism where these plants will be registered with us,” said Kapoor via video during a webinar on the promotion of CBG organised by the PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He said the Petroleum Ministry would ensure that CBG is marketed, noting that it could be marketed in several ways including through direct injection into networks of city gas distribution (CGD) companies and via supply to retail outlets supplying compressed natural gas.

