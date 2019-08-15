competition law review Committee: ‘Green channel under competition law needed for faster M&A nod’

A Committee constituted to review competition law has recommended introduction of a green channel fast approval of mergers and acquisition, in effect proposing to move towards more of a disclosure based regime.

Under the Competition Act, combinations (mergers and acquisitions) beyond a certain threshold require clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The government had constituted a Competition Law Review Committee last October to review existing laws.

In its report, submitted to Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, the committee suggested “introduction of a green channel for combination notifications to enable fast-paced regulatory approvals for vast majority of mergers and acquisitions that may have no major concerns regarding appreciable adverse effects on competition. The aim is to move towards disclosure based regime with strict consequences for not providing accurate or complete information.”

The Committee, chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, has recommended said that “parties to the combination may self-assess, based on specified criteria and pre-filing consultation with the CCI, whether they qualify for notification under the green channel.” Green channel route should be the de facto route for merger notification and approval for majority cases.

The government can formulate a detailed eligibility criteria in consultation with the CCI.

“Combinations arising out of the insolvency resolution process under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) should be eligible for the green channel,” the panel said. The mandatory 30-day timeline for completion of the first phase of review of combination cases should be included in the Act itself, the report said. This timeline would continue to govern combinations that are not eligible for the proposed green channel.

Explained Move likely to help financial creditors, resolution applicants A government-appointed expert panel’s suggestion to create a green channel under the competition law for faster approval of merger and acquisitions would be beneficial on two counts: a seamless platform for companies applying for approval from the Competition Commission of India in M&A cases. Second, for companies being acquired under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the green channel would pave way for faster resolution of stressed assets. This will help the financial creditors to the companies undergoing resolution under the IBC as well as resolution applicants that bid to acquire them under an insolvency auction.

Another recommendation is that all permissible time exclusions from the 210-day timeline for assessment of mergers have to be codified in the Act itself in order to provide certainty and transparency in the process. The panel also suggested that the regulator’s power be enhanced to impose penalty for false statement.

To address issues related to jurisdictions when it comes to digital markets, the panel has suggested that a “size of transaction or deal value” threshold could be introduced for notification of combinations under the Act. A ranking system for states on the basis of competitiveness of their laws and policies in the context of competition has also been suggested by the panel.

Another suggestion is for having a dedicated bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) to hear appeals under the Act. Setting up of a governing board comprising a chairman, six whole time and six part time members has also been recommended. “The Director General’s (DG) office should be formally folded into the CCI as an investigation division,” it said. At present, the regulator’s probe arm — DG office — functions separately.