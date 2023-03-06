scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Zoom fires president Greg Tomb ‘without cause’, says report

According to Bloomberg, Zoom is not currently looking to find a replacement for Tomb, who used to report directly to Yuan.

Zoom presidentZoom abruptly fired its president, Greg Tomb, who had joined the company last year in June. (File image/Reuters)
Listen to this article
Zoom fires president Greg Tomb ‘without cause’, says report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Video communication platform Zoom has let go off their president Greg Tomb, who had joined the company last year in June, multiple media reports stated.

A former Google executive, Tomb will receive severance benefits from Zoom Video Communications in accordance with arrangements that are payable upon a “termination without cause”, Zoom said in a regulatory filing, reported BBC. Tomb was fired from Zoom effective Friday, March 3.

The company’s move to fire Tomb comes days after Zoom laid off around 1,300 employees, as CEO Eric Yuan said he was accountable for the mistakes that led to the layoffs. Yuan, in a company-wide email, said that he is taking a pay cut of 98 per cent for the coming financial year, and he will also let go of his corporate bonus.

According to Bloomberg, Zoom is not looking to find a replacement for Tomb currently, who used to report directly to Yuan.

Tomb, during his short tenure at Zoom, appeared on earnings calls, and overlooked the company’s sales operation. Before joining Zoom in San Francisco Bay Area, the executive was a board member at Pure Storage, and the vice president of sales at Google Workspace for over a year.

Founded by Yuan in 2011, Zoom’s business boomed during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company has been cutting jobs lately to deal with the softening demand.

Also Read
Adani Group
Adani has $2 bn bonds due for repayment in 2024
Icra Ratings, Adani Total, Adani Ports, Icra, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
Icra Ratings revises outlook on Adani Total, Adani Ports to negative
Adani group news
In bid to boost investors' morale, Adani group to hold roadshows in Londo...
Adani Global investors summit
Adani group to set up cement plants, data centre in Andhra Pradesh

According to the company’s June filing, Tomb’s employment included a $45 million stock grant vested over four years, which was over his base salary of $400,000 with an 8 per cent bonus target, reported Bloomberg.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:24 IST
Next Story

International Women’s Day on Vijay Sales: Best offers on Apple iPhone, iPad, and more

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close