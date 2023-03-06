Zoom fires president Greg Tomb ‘without cause’, says report

Video communication platform Zoom has let go off their president Greg Tomb, who had joined the company last year in June, multiple media reports stated.

A former Google executive, Tomb will receive severance benefits from Zoom Video Communications in accordance with arrangements that are payable upon a “termination without cause”, Zoom said in a regulatory filing, reported BBC. Tomb was fired from Zoom effective Friday, March 3.

The company’s move to fire Tomb comes days after Zoom laid off around 1,300 employees, as CEO Eric Yuan said he was accountable for the mistakes that led to the layoffs. Yuan, in a company-wide email, said that he is taking a pay cut of 98 per cent for the coming financial year, and he will also let go of his corporate bonus.

According to Bloomberg, Zoom is not looking to find a replacement for Tomb currently, who used to report directly to Yuan.

Tomb, during his short tenure at Zoom, appeared on earnings calls, and overlooked the company’s sales operation. Before joining Zoom in San Francisco Bay Area, the executive was a board member at Pure Storage, and the vice president of sales at Google Workspace for over a year.

Founded by Yuan in 2011, Zoom’s business boomed during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company has been cutting jobs lately to deal with the softening demand.

According to the company’s June filing, Tomb’s employment included a $45 million stock grant vested over four years, which was over his base salary of $400,000 with an 8 per cent bonus target, reported Bloomberg.