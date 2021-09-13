scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Zomato to pull plug on grocery delivery service from Sept 17

The company also said that it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 1:13:50 am
A Zomato spokesperson said, “We have decided to shut down our grocery pilot ... Grofers has found high quality product market fit in 10 minute grocery and we believe our investment in the firm will generate better outcomes.”

Zomato has decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 on account of gaps in order fulfillment leading to poor customer experience, marking its exit from the segment for the second time since last year.

