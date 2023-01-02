scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Zomato Co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing. (Photo: Twitter@Gunjan Patidar)

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd said its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post on Monday.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

“Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” the company said.

It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

Zomato had witnessed some top level exits last year, including those of Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta. PTI

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:06 IST
Live Blog

