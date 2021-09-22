Zee Entertainment to merge with Sony India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday its board has approved its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. According to the deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment will infuse USD 1.575 billion in the merged entity. Punit Goenka will continue as MD and CEO of the merged entity.

Post the merger, 47.07% stake will be held by shareholders of Zee Entertainment, while Sony Pictures Networks will hold a 52.93% stake in the merged entity. More details awaited