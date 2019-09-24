Zee Entertainment falls 9.63% as lenders sell pledged shares

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell sharply on Monday to hit the lowest levels in over five years on reports that some lenders had sold a part of the company’s pledged shares in the open market. According to market sources, Kotak Mutual Fund and one other large fund house have sold shares of Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) that were pledged by the Essel Group.

Advertising

An Essel Group spokesperson said: “The Essel Group confirms that the lenders who had not agreed to grant the extension have exited by selling the pledged shares of ZEEL. The other lenders who value the assets, have in-principally agreed to grant more time.” Shares of ZEEL hit a 52-week low on Monday to close at Rs 272.10 — down by 9.63% or Rs 29 on the BSE on Monday. An email sent to Kotak MF remained unanswered at the time of going to the press. The bulk deal data from the NSE shows that ‘Catalyst Trusteeship Limited’ sold 72.5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 281.75 per piece, amounting to around Rs 204 crore.

Last week, Essel Group had sought and extension for a ‘few more months’ to pay remaining dues. According to MF industry participants, most of the MFs have agreed to give time till end of the financial year for the payment. —FE