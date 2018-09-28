Yes Bank shares continue to tumble, drop nearly 10%

Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Published: September 28, 2018 1:50:40 pm
Shares of Yes Bank continued to fall for the second session Friday, falling sharply by nearly 10 per cent to hit its one-year low. Despite positive opening, the stock failed to hold on to the gains and later cracked 9.22 per cent to Rs 184.45 – its 52-week low – on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company dropped 9.64 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 183.65.

Shares of the bank rose by nearly 2 per cent Wednesday, a day after the company’s board decided to seek at least a three-month extension from RBI for its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor beyond January 31, 2019.

The RBI had last week curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.

