Yes Bank independent director resigns; stock price plunges over 5%

Yes Bank on Friday faced corporate governance-related charges from independent director and head of audit committee Uttam Prakash Agarwal and responded saying it was reviewing Agarwal’s ‘fit and proper’ status following a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bank said it had obtained legal opinions from eminent jurists, which were to be considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board and the bank’s board on Friday. “However, prior to the commencement of the proceedings of these meetings, the Bank received the resignation of Mr Agarwal. The NRC and the Board have taken on record Mr Agarwal’s resignation,” Yes Bank said in a statement.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and marked to the RBI, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and exchanges, Agarwal cited compliance failures and pressed multiple charges of mismanagement in capital-raising exercises by Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill.

Yes Bank has been making efforts to raise capital and informed the exchanges on Friday it had decided to drop the $1.2-billion investment offer of Erwin Singh Braich, backed by the Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings. The bank said the bid by Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group was still under consideration and would be taken up at its next board meeting.

On November 24, 2019, media reports said the RBI had asked Yes Bank to re-examine the fit and proper status of the lender’s audit committee chairman Agarwal after it was found that he had failed to disclose details of criminal cases filed against him, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the letter to Sebi, seen by FE, Agarwal has said Gill was unable to present before the board binding term sheets from most of the nine investors whose names were “verbally” shared with the board. The bank’s shares ended 5.29 per cent lower than the previous day’s close at Rs 44.80 on the BSE. (FE)

