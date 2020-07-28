Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 BS VI version launched in India: Price, features and more

Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 BS VI variants launched: Yamaha FZ 25 to cost Rs 1.52 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and it will be available for sale with immediate effect. (Image source: Yamaha Motor India website) Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 BS VI variants launched: Yamaha FZ 25 to cost Rs 1.52 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and it will be available for sale with immediate effect. (Image source: Yamaha Motor India website)

Yamaha Motor has launched the price of the BS VI versions of new Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 in India. The new BS VI compliant FZ 25 is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) and it will be available for sale with immediate effect.

The BS VI version of the Yamaha FZS 25 will cost Rs 1.57 lakh and would go on sale at a later stage, a company statement said.

Both the BS VI FZ-25 and FZS-25 come with a 249-cc single cylinder fuel injected engine, which the company claims is fine-tuned & optimized for the Indian conditions. The bikes come with a 4-row core oil cooler to keep the engine from heating up and are supported by a 7-step adjustable monocross suspension and dual channel ABS.

The engine produces maximum horse power of 20.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The Yamaha FZ 25 is available in Metallic Black and Racing Blue colour options while the Yamaha FZS 25 is going to be available in Patina Green, White Vermillion and Dark Matt Blue.

