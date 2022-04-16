With Swiggy as lead, Rapido raises $180 million; both eye logistics scale-up

Bike-taxi platform Rapido said Friday it has raised $180 million in a funding round led by food and grocery delivery company Swiggy, along with investment from TVS Motor Company, Westbridge, Shell Ventures, and Nexus Ventures. Post this Series D investment round, Rapido is valued at about $800 million.

Swiggy leading Rapido’s latest fundraise assumes significance in the former’s plans to expand into a logistics-led model. “Swiggy and Rapido share a vision to build a logistics platform that empowers riders through more opportunities and higher earnings. While we’ve already been working together, this investment facilitates closer alignment to leverage the synergies between the platforms and improve the value we provide to both consumers and delivery executives/captains across the country,” Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said in a statement.

According to regulatory filings, Swiggy invested around $124 million in the current round. In the past, Rapido has raised $130 million from various investors.

Rapido is currently present in around 100 cities across the country with over 1.5 million driver-partners. The company said that the funds from this investment round will be used to bolster its technology, strengthen its teams across capabilities, increase overall supply across a larger audience base in metros, tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, and ensure a seamless last-mile connectivity. “This will fortify Rapido’s presence to provide a convenient, safe, accessible, and affordable alternative mode of daily commuting,” the company said.

Commenting on the fundraise, Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said: “We look forward to learning from Swiggy’s experience to scale up throughout the country and enhance our captains’ (driver-partners)/customers’ experience, who are the backbone of our business.”

He added, “TVS Motor, who are very passionate about EVs and the future of mobility, will help us in further expansion. We hope to accelerate our pace of becoming a household name as we increase our geographies and services, on the backbone of our robust, global-standard technology.”