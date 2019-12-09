With NCLT go-ahead, Amtek Group firm set to undergo insolvency process again

In March 2018, the Principal Bench of NCLT agreed that a default had indeed occurred and admitted the company for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In March 2018, the Principal Bench of NCLT agreed that a default had indeed occurred and admitted the company for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Setting the ball re-rolling on corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Amtek Group, the Principal Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Amtek Auto subsidiary ARGL (Amtek Ring Gears Limited).

The bid, submitted by Investment Opportunities IV Private, was approved by the lenders to the company on June 4 this year.

ARGL was dragged to NCLT by the State Bank of India (SBI) in 2017 for defaulting on loans worth nearly Rs 360 crore. Apart from SBI, the company owes nearly Rs 900 crore to other lenders as well.



UK-based Liberty House was then chosen as the highest bidder for the company by the lenders on August 30, 2018. It was subsequently invited by the resolution professional (RP) to start the process of taking over the company.

Liberty House, however, refused to submit a bank guarantee and expressed its inability to submit the said amount, citing differences in the data about ARGL given to them and the ground realities.

Explained Liberty House could face action for backing out The approval of a fresh resolution plan for ARGL could set a precedent for companies which don’t get financially viable plans in the first round of bidding. With Liberty House out of bidding for both Amtek Auto and ARGL, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is likely to move swiftly to initiate action against it for not pursuing its resolution plan after approval by the lenders and NCLT.

Following this, the RP had moved the adjudicating authority asking it to cancel Liberty House’s bid. The same was allowed by NCLT, with an observation that “the somersault taken by Liberty House had put the whole resolution process and the machinery to quandary”.

Later, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) too censured Liberty House for failing to go through with the resolution plan.

Hearing an application moved by Liberty House against the remarks made by NCLT, a two-member Bench led by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya that the company was a “failure party” with a “bad reputation”.

“You are a failure party … dragging your feet. You are in bad reputation. We will not allow you to take advantage of the appellate tribunal,” the appellate tribunal had then said.

Apart from ARGL, Liberty House Group had also bid for the flagship Amtek Auto. However, the Sanjeev Gupta-led group also withdrew this bid after an approval by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), citing reasons similar to the ARGL case.

The CIRP process of Amtek Auto was initiated on July 24, 2017. A full year later, on July 25, 2018, the lenders to the company approved a Rs 4,025-crore resolution plan submitted by Liberty House.

The plan had envisioned an upfront payment of Rs 3,225 crore and a fresh infusion of Rs 500 crore for stabilising and improving operations.

When the CoC and the RP of Amtek Auto moved applications for initiation of implementation of the plan, Liberty House had again backtracked citing “blatant discrepancies in the condition of machineries, valuations, and representations made in the information memorandum and valuation reports”.

Due to lack of any other viable bids, the NCLAT had in August this year cleared the way for liquidation of the company and had asked the Chandigarh Bench of the NCLT to proceed in accordance with law.

Though the liquidation order was initially halted by the Supreme Court, it had recalled its order allowing the RP to call for fresh bids, on December 2, after it was informed that there were not three, but only one resolution plan.

“We cannot modify our order. It will have to be a total recall. Someone want to get backdoor entry is not right. This is something we never expected” the SC had then said.

Amtek Auto has a debt of Rs 12,603 crore and was among the first list of 12 companies that the Reserve Bank of India had asked banks to take action against. The liquidation value of its assets was determined at Rs 4,119 crore.

