scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Latest news

Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7 per cent to Rs 2,972 crore

Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 5:22:11 pm
wipro, wipro q4 results 2021The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 61,943 crore from Rs 61,023.2 crore in 2019-20.

IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the IT firm increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 16,245.4 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 15,711 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated net profit grew by 11 per cent to Rs 10,796.4 crore from Rs 9,722.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 61,943 crore from Rs 61,023.2 crore in 2019-20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement
x