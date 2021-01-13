scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,968 crore

Wipro Q3: The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 4:29:02 pm
wipro, wipro q3 net profitWipro's revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore from Rs 15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

Its revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore from Rs 15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement