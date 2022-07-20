Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore

Updated: July 20, 2022 5:29:17 pm
IT services company Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported about a 21 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,563.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.
The profit for the period (attributable to the equity holders of the company) stood at Rs 3,242.6 crore in the year-ago period.
The net profit was down 20.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to a filing.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,528.6 crore during the just-ended quarter.
Subscriber Only Stories
For the September quarter, the company expects revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,817 million to USD 2,872 million. This reflects a sequential growth of 3-5 per cent.
Its CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said: “We have made significant investments in Wipro’s growth engine and are very pleased with the outcomes”.
“Our order bookings grew 32 per cent YoY in Total Contract Value terms, powered by large transformational deals, and our pipeline today is at an all-time high. We continue to reinforce the investments that allow us to grow our business, remain agile in the market and be efficient as an organisation while staying focused on serving our clients even better,” Delaporte added.
The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jatin Dalal said, “At 15 per cent of operating margins, we believe that we have bottomed out”.
Wipro, Dalal said, is consistently investing in solutions and capabilities for growth to further strengthen its position of being a strategic partner for clients.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore
Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: US chef’s fusion dish leaves netizens intrigued online
Five Things: Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, return of Dragon Master Po, and more
Higher customs duty to hit gold jewellery demand this fiscal: Report
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others
Telangana: TRS takes to streets, Twitter against GST on packaged milk, dairy products
Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list
Baby elephants play on the road as parents forage at night. Watch video
FPIs, mutual funds increase stake in Paytm
Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics
The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’
The Meena factor: Vasundhara Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can’t ignore Kirodi Lal