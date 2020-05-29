Who is Wipro’s new MD and CEO?

Wipro appointed Thierry Delaporte as its new MD and CEO effective July 6. (Image source: LinkedIn/Thierry Delaporte) Wipro appointed Thierry Delaporte as its new MD and CEO effective July 6. (Image source: LinkedIn/Thierry Delaporte)

Information technology (IT) major Wipro on Friday named Thierry Delaporte as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD). Delaporte will be replacing Abidali Neemuchwala who earlier this year announced that he will be stepping down citing family commitments.

Delaporte will be taking charge on July 6, the IT major said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The present MD and CEO Abidali Neemuchwala will be relinquishing his position on June 1. Chairman Rishad Premji will oversee day-to-day operations of the company until Delaporte takes over, it said.

Thierry Delaporte will be based in Paris and is going to report to Rishad Premji, the company’s filing to the BSE said.

Commenting on the development, Rishad Premji in the company statement said, “l am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth.”

Who is Thierry Delaporte?

Until recently, Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his 25-year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Delaporte began his career as an External Auditor in Arthur Andersen & Co, in Paris, France in July 1992. After spending three years with this company, he moved on to Capgemini where he spent close to 25 years.

Thierry has a Bachelor’s degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University. He is also the co-Founder and President of the not-for-profit organization Life Project 4 Youth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd