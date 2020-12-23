Wipro inks $700-mn IT takeover deal with Metro AG

The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is $700 million. With the intention to extend up to four additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to $1 billion, Wipro said.

Wipro said on Tuesday it will take over the information technology units of Metro AG — Metro-NOM GMBH in Germany and Metro Systems Romania SRL — under which over 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania and India will transfer to Wipro.

Metro is a leading international wholesale company, with food and non-food assortments, specialising in serving needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers as well as independent traders.

The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is $700 million. With the intention to extend up to four additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to $1 billion, Wipro said.

The IT major will deliver a complete technology, engineering and solutions transformation programme for Metro as it positions itself as a wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant and catering food industry fuelled by quality, focus and flexibility.

“Partnering with Wipro allows us to simplify and streamline our IT landscape, and critically gives us access to innovation and the best digital practices,” Timo Salzsieder, CIO, Metro AG said.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, Wipro said, “Like us, Metro AG is focused on leveraging digital transformation for competitive advantage. Wipro’s role is to make that transformation efficient and effective.” —FE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.