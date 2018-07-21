Wipro first quarterly net profit rises 16.2%

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,093 crore while consolidated revenues stood at Rs 14,827 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,093 crore while consolidated revenues stood at Rs 14,827 crore.

Beating Street expectations, the country’s third largest software company Wipro on Friday posted a 16.2 per cent increase in its net profits (quarter-on-quarter) for the April-June period, fuelled by the strong performance of the BFSI business. The sale of the company’s hosted data centre services business to Ensono was also reflected in the results.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,093 crore while consolidated revenues stood at Rs 14,827 crore, registering a sequential growth of 3.6 per cent. The company’s flagship IT services revenues stood at Rs 13,700 crore. In US dollar terms, the IT services reported a revenue of $2,026.5 million, which was at the higher end of the guidance on actual currency basis. The company has given a guidance for the second quarter of the year in the range $2,009- $2,049 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.3 per cent to 2.3 per cent, excluding the impact of the divestment of the hosted data centre service business, which concluded in the quarter ended June 30,2018.

Commenting on the performance, CEO and member of the board Abidali Neemuchwala said, “We entered the fiscal 2019 dealing with certain externalities. Based on the excellent execution by our team, we have seen pick-up in momentum in our global business ahead of our expectations and have delivered 0.1 per cent growth in constant currency terms.” “We have seen pick-up in spending in the developed markets, particularly in North America and BFSI,” he added. Wipro also announced a takeover of US-based Alight Solutions’ India operations for $117 million.

The company’s digital revenue increased 6.2 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms and contributes 28.1 per cent of the overall revenues. The company trained over 97,000 employees in digital technologies. FE

