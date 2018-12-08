Wipro donates 10k new books to underprivileged children in US

Wipro, an India-based information technology company, has donated more than 10,000 new books to underprivileged children in the United States.

Wipro distributed these books in Nashville, Dallas and Tampa in collaboration with First Book, a non-profit social enterprise that provides new books, learning material, and other essentials to deprived children.

“Whew! What a week! Over the last five days, we have gifted 10,000+ new books to children in underserved communities around Nashville, Dallas, and Tampa, in collaboration with FirstBook. We’re thrilled to empower students through book ownership! (sic),” said the IT company on the social networking site Twitter.

FirstBook and Wipro have been giving free new books to underprivileged children for the past few years.

All major Indian companies including TCS, Infosys, and Mahindra have been spending millions of dollars every years in various social and charitable causes in parts of the United States where they have a footprint.