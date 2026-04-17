Wipro clears share buyback of Rs 15K cr at 19% premium

Buybacks are also a flexible way to return excess cash to shareholders. Unlike dividends, they are not viewed as a long-term commitment and can be adjusted more easily, analysts said.

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced a Rs 15,000 crore share buyback at Rs 250 per share, offering a 19% premium over the stock’s last closing price.

The company’s board approved the plan to buyback up to 60 crore shares, representing 5.7% of the total paid-up share capital.

Wipro shares were up marginally by 0.19% at Rs 210.20 on the BSE on Thursday.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for March quarter of FY26, down 1.89% from Rs 3,569.6 crore a year ago.

Infosys had announced a Rs 18,000 crore buyback in September 2025. Companies announce share buybacks for several strategic reasons, essentially using their cash to purchase their own shares from the market. One major motive is to boost the share price: when a company reduces the number of shares in circulation, earnings per share (EPS) typically rise, making the stock more attractive and often pushing its price upward.