scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Wipro asks staff to be in office three times a week

“Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences, as well as opportunities, and build meaningful relationships at work,” it said. 

Wipro, Wipro Ltd, Wipro working hours, Wipro Ltd working hours, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsIn June, the Centre had cleared interest rate of 8.10 per cent for over 6 crore subscribers of the EPFO for FY22. The rate was earlier recommended by the Central Board of Trustees in March, after which it was then ratified by the ministry. FY22 is the first fiscal when the Centre’s proposal to tax interest on higher contributions to the EPF will come into effect.

IT major Wipro has asked its employees to come back to office at least three days a week. While the office will remain closed on Wednesdays, employees have been told to work on any three of the remaining four weekdays. In a statement, Beginning October 10, employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, thrice a week.

“Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences, as well as opportunities, and build meaningful relationships at work,” it said.  FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:30:48 am
Next Story

‘Delay in crediting EPF interest due to software fix; no loss to subscriber’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement