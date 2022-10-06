Wipro asks staff to be in office three times a week

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
IT major Wipro has asked its employees to come back to office at least three days a week. While the office will remain closed on Wednesdays, employees have been told to work on any three of the remaining four weekdays. In a statement, Beginning October 10, employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, thrice a week.
“Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences, as well as opportunities, and build meaningful relationships at work,” it said. FE
Dussehra 2022: Ravana effigies set on fire to mark the triumph of good over evil
